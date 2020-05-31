Spray rig backs into transmission lines, knocks out power in Wynne area

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne firefighters were busy Sunday afternoon after getting a call about a spray rig backing into electrical lines, causing Entergy customers to be without power.
According to a post on the Wynne Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters got a call around 4:20 p.m. Sunday about the incident in an agri field just south of the Wynne Water Treatment plant.
“This knocked out power to approximately 850-1,000 Entergy customers in Wynne and some stop lights lost power. Please remember to treat these as 4-way stop if they are not working,” the post noted.
According to the Entergy Arkansas website, the power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.
