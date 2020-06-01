Arkansas Department of Human Services realignment to be complete by the end of summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced an update Monday to realignments in DHS county offices announced in November.
The realignments will ensure each county has at least one DHS office.
In Region 8, the Osceola office will close by June 12, with staff moving to the Blytheville office.
Over in Baxter County, three staff members moved from an annex office to the main office back in January after the lease ended.
“We found some opportunities to rethink how we were serving clients, and these changes are a big first step toward better meeting the needs of clients," Mary Franklin, DHS Division of County Operations Director, said.
DHS expects the office moves to reduce the leasing and utility costs by $246,500 a year.
