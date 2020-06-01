Arkansas State alum Demario Davis: We have to change the way policing is done

“We know how to respond to crisis, we know how to respond to tragedies," Davis added. "Just think back to 9/11. 9/11 changed the way that we do airports. You’ll never walk into an airport and it’ll be the same. It was changed as a form of protection. We would never allow that situation to happen again in our country and that’s what we need to do around policing. We need to change the way that that we police so we won’t have these incidents come up again. Because every time it does it tears at the threads of America. It tears us apart.”