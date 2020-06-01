Arkansas State goalie Megan McClure named to STLToday All-Decade 1st Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State soccer standout earned more accolades from her high school career.
Megan McClure is on the STLToday All-Decade Girls Soccer 1st Team. She was the All-Metro Player of the Year in 2017 for Webster Groves. McClure recorded 16 shutouts and led the Statesmen to the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship.
She enters her senior season with the Red Wolves as one of the top goalies in the Sun Belt. McClure played in 19 games in 2019, recording a 0.96 goals against average. She notched 73 saves and 9 shutouts as the 11-6-4 Red Wolves reached the Sun Belt Championship Game.
McClure had a 1.38 GAA in 2018 & 1.68 GAA in 2017 while backing up all-SBC netminder Kelsey Ponder.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.