ASUN distributes over $200,000 in CARES Act funding to students

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at Arkansas State University-Newport (ASUN) started receiving funding from the school, thanks to funding from the CARES Act.
The school released the numbers Monday, with the university receiving $633,319 in CARES Act funding.
The school agreed to use no less than 50% of the funds for student-issued grants.
So far, 649 students received institution initiated CARES Act funding, while 61 students received student-initiated awards.
In a 30-day fund report, the school showed that students received $214,104 in reimbursements, while 676 students were eligible for institution-initiated, student-certified awards.
The method of dispersing funds in the ASU System was left up to each individual institution.
To serve the students, the university based the student awards on each student’s enrollment status and Pell eligibility as of March 16.
To be eligible, students have to complete the FAFSA.
The university stated they’ll repeat this process during the summer semesters.
