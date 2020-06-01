Ballgames to resume in Osceola June 15

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola Parks and Recreation announced Monday they plan to allow ballgames to resume June 15.
Michael Ephlin, parks and recreation director, said ballgames would continue despite some people deciding not to participate this year.
They will practice social distancing and follow guidelines set by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
“I will tell you the social distancing of six feet of all people that are out there will have markings on the ground, to where you’re looking to sit,” Ephlin said.
Osceola Parks and Recreation has taken out bleachers to adhere to physical distancing.
Coaches and staff must wear masks along with players ten and older while they are not playing ball.
Ephlin said restrooms and dugouts would be sanitized regularly.
