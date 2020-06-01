Bullet holes the culprit behind service outage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Bullet holes were the culprit behind a weekend service outage.
In a Facebook post, empower, Delivered by Craighead Electric noted that the bullet holes weren’t visible from the ground, which made it harder to locate and start repairs.
For a redundancy path, the post announced three new lines would be built, including two over the Black River to help eliminate single failure points.
Despite this, the post warned that bullet holes will always cause an outage, and advised residents to remain aware of the damage that can come from the bullets.
