Hydro Adventures in Poplar Bluff to remain closed for now

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Hydro Adventures announced it would not be opening in the next two weeks.
They said this was in compliance with Governor Mike Parson and Butler County’s extension of the Phase 1 recovery plan to June 15.
The governor’s executive order for businesses to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the water park from opening as originally scheduled.
According to a Facebook post from the park, Phase 1 of the Show Me Strong Recovery plan contained restrictions “too cumbersome for our business to operate at this time.”
They expect to have an update after Governor Parson’s next announcement on or near June 15.
The water park will be releasing more information on changes to the Season Pass program once they know when full operations may resume.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.