June 1: Protesters take to the streets of Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It's Monday, June 1.
News Headlines
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Jonesboro Sunday to peacefully protest the death of a Minnesota man in police custody.
Meanwhile in Memphis, as protests progressed late Sunday night, demonstrators were met with tear gas and the National Guard.
Months after an EF-3 tornado tore through, a Region 8 post office is back in business today.
Weather Headlines
Warm weather and increasing humidity is the weather story throughout the week.
Highs today reach the low to mid-80s increasing to the upper 80s on Tuesday.
Humidity will be a touch higher on Tuesday though it’ll really rise on Wednesday putting the heat index into the low 90s.
By the end of the week, highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices close to triple digits.
