Law enforcement takes a knee during protest control downtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office worked to keep the peace during a protest late Sunday evening in downtown Wilmington.
As tensions heightened at nightfall, members of local law enforcement showed a respectful gesture towards the crowd by kneeling in the middle of General Joseph McNeil Commemorative Way, formerly known as Third Street in that area. The gesture was captured during a Facebook Live event from WECT’s Emily Featherston at the time.
The video is from behind the gesture, but still clearly shows the move made from local law enforcement to acknowledge the protesters’ efforts.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.