Man arrested for threatening to burn down Kennett Police Dept., vehicles, harm officers

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Kennett man was arrested on Sunday, May 31 for making threats against police on social media.
According to Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson, Kyle Pennington threatened to burn down the Kennett Police Department, police vehicles and to harm police officers in a Facebook post.
The department learned about the threat on Saturday evening.
Chief Wilson said Pennington turned himself in at the police department at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Pennington is being held in the Dunklin County Jail on a terroristic threatening charge.
