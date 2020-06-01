Mobile home demolished after getting stuck on narrow bridge

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A truck carrying a mobile home was stuck on a bridge in Fulton County just outside Hardy city limits over the weekend.
The mobile home blocked the bridge connecting Bluff Road to 9 Mile Ridge Road.
Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork says the driver attempted to move a 10 by 38 foot mobile home with a borrowed 1-ton truck Saturday morning when the home dropped off on the narrow bridge and it could not be saved.
“[The driver] got down there, and kind of got into an area where there was no way you could back out," Sheriff Roork said. "Once you get down there, there is no backing something like that up or turning it around.”
The mobile home blocked the bridge Saturday and Sunday.
After assessing the situation, an excavator was used to demolish the home Monday.
Sheriff Roork believes this is the third vehicle in 2020 to be stuck on the bridge.
Sheriff Roork says that the driver didn’t have a permit to move the home, and the driver will not face charges.
The sheriff adds that he has contacted the Governor’s Office about the next steps to take.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.