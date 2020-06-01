NEAHS program offers reprieve for ‘last chance’ cats

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ask anyone who ever spent time on a farm or ranch, and they’ll tell you when it comes to catching mice and rats, nothing beats a good barn cat.
These are not your typical cuddly kitties who like to lounge on your lap.
These cats, according to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, are more interested in living a life outside.
With so many such cats available, the NEAHS announced Monday it’s new Barn Cat Program.
The cats are available for adoption to those with barns, outbuildings, warehouses, or stables at a fee of just $30.
All the available cats have been spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Because they are so used to roaming outdoors, the NEAHS says this is the “last chance at life" for these cats.
“These cats will be helping you keep down the rodent population, while you provide them a safe place to live,” the NEAHS stated online.
For more information, contact the NEAHS at 870-932-5185 or click here to submit an application to adopt a barn cat.
