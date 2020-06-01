Police release name of man who pulled gun at weekend rally

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police have released the name of the suspect who they say pulled a gun in a threatening manner during Sunday’s ‘Jonesboro March for Justice.’
In a Facebook post, Jonesboro Police say John Bosze, 32, got out of his black SUV and showed a firearm towards the crowd of protesters, then proceeded to get back in the vehicle and leave the scene.
According to the police report, Bosze’s SUV got into the middle of the crowd and a protestor struck his SUV with an unknown object.
The report states that’s when Bosze got out of his SUV, displayed the gun to the crowd, and then left the scene.
During the investigation, Bosze’s license plate tag number was run, and Bosze was positively identified as the driver and suspect who got out of his SUV with the gun.
A bench warrant was issued by Judge Boling, and Poinsett County Sheriff’s Deputies, where Bosze lives and took Bosze into custody. Probable cause was found to charge Bosze for Aggravated Assault.
Bosze is currently being held at CCDC where he is waiting for his formal PC hearing.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.