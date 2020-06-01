Sheriff: Felon arrested after he ‘pulled a pistol out of his pants’

By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 1, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 12:44 PM

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Calico Rock man faces a felony weapons charge after deputies say he “pulled a pistol out of his pants” then threw it.

His arrest came after Izard County deputies responded to a call Sunday in Dolph about vehicles “driving in a reckless manner,” according to a news release from Chief Deputy Charley Melton.

Deputy Toby Smith spotted one of the suspected vehicles and stopped it.

The driver, 20-year-old Jesse Sanders of Calico Rock, immediately exited the vehicle.

As Smith was placing him in handcuffs, Melton said Sanders “jerked away and pulled a pistol out of his pants and threw it.”

Smith arrested and charged Sanders with DWI-2nd offense, minor in possession of alcohol, driving on a suspended driver’s license, careless driving, no seat belt, and resisting arrest.

Melton said Sanders, who is under the supervision of the Arkansas Community Corrections for previous convictions, is also awaiting a formal charges felon in possession of a firearm.

