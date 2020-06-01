Traffic Alert: South Main Street closed for rally

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - South Main Street in downtown Jonesboro will be closed for several hours Monday for what the city hopes is a “peaceful demonstration.”
The street between Jefferson and Washington Avenues will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The “I Can’t Breathe-Rally to Justice for George Floyd” is expected to begin at 11 a.m. in front of the courthouse.
Region 8 Newshas a crew there and will bring you live updates throughout the day on social media and on-air.
This is the second demonstration in as many days in Jonesboro.
On Sunday, hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the death of Floyd.
