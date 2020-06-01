WATCH at 1:00 CDT: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

WATCH at 1:00 CDT: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing
Live COVID-19 coverage (Source: KAIT/KWSO)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 1, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 1:04 PM

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public at 1 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

The briefing will be held at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers. In recent days, the ADH has reported an “upsurge” in COVID-19 cases in the northwest part of the state, particularly those who work in the poultry processing industry.

Watch Monday’s full briefing LIVE on-air or online here>>>

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.