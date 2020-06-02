AEDC awards over $317,500 to several Arkansas communities, counties

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Division of Rural Services awarded several community grants Tuesday. (Source: AEDC via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 2, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 8:06 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Division of Rural Services awarded several community grants Tuesday.

The grants totaled through $317,571.78 through two grants programs, the Rural Community Grant Program and the County Fair Building Grant Program.

These grants reached 39 counties and communities across the state.

In a press release, 28 counties and communities received $276,379.56 through the Rural Community Grant Program.

This grant goes towards towns with populations of less than 3,000 and to unincorporated rural areas.

In Region 8, these communities received funding:

  • Brookland: $15,000
  • Highland: $4,918
  • Leachville: $15,000
  • Oak Grove: $15,000
  • Tyronza: $9,680
  • Western Greene County Fire District: $7,838.41

Eleven counties received a total of $41,192.22 through the County Fair Building Grant Program.

The grant money goes towards counties with populations of less than 55,000 for up to $4,000 in construction, renovation, or general improvements of buildings.

In Region 8, three counties received funding:

  • Baxter County Fair Association: $4,000
  • Fulton County Fair Association: $4,000
  • Sharp County Fair Association: $4,000

