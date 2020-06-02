AEDC awards over $317,500 to several Arkansas communities, counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Division of Rural Services awarded several community grants Tuesday.
The grants totaled through $317,571.78 through two grants programs, the Rural Community Grant Program and the County Fair Building Grant Program.
These grants reached 39 counties and communities across the state.
In a press release, 28 counties and communities received $276,379.56 through the Rural Community Grant Program.
This grant goes towards towns with populations of less than 3,000 and to unincorporated rural areas.
In Region 8, these communities received funding:
- Brookland: $15,000
- Highland: $4,918
- Leachville: $15,000
- Oak Grove: $15,000
- Tyronza: $9,680
- Western Greene County Fire District: $7,838.41
Eleven counties received a total of $41,192.22 through the County Fair Building Grant Program.
The grant money goes towards counties with populations of less than 55,000 for up to $4,000 in construction, renovation, or general improvements of buildings.
In Region 8, three counties received funding:
- Baxter County Fair Association: $4,000
- Fulton County Fair Association: $4,000
- Sharp County Fair Association: $4,000
