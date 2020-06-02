Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield named East Central head basketball coach

The prior eight seasons saw Crutchfield at the University of Oklahoma, spending his first five seasons as an assistant coach, before being elevated to the associate head coach in the 2016-17 season. While at OU, the Sooners compiled a 160-105 (.604) overall record and advanced to the NCAA Tournament six times, including a Final Four berth in 2016. At OU, Crutchfield was key in signing Buddy Hield and Trae Young. Hield was a two-time Big 12 Player of the Year, claimed the 2016 National Player of the Year in 2016 from four groups (John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Award, Sports News Player of the Year and the Oscar Robertson Trophy) and was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Young was a consensus all-American, Wooden Award finalist and 2018 Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year.