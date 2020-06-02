2 detained after marching down state highway in Tuesday’s protest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people have been detained after marching down Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro Tuesday.
One person is being transported to St. Bernards Medical Center for an unknown reason.
Jonesboro police have asked protesters to stay on the sidewalk while walking down Johnson Avenue and Highland Drive because they don’t have the authority to stop a state highway.
Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith didn’t release the names of those detained or taken to the hospital.
“Safety is number one. We have to protect everybody," Smith said.
Region 8 News has a crew on the scene, and we will keep you updated.
