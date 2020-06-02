Blytheville police chief quells civil unrest rumors

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Police Department is looking to calm its citizens in light of recent civil unrest around the country.
In a document, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said despite his department receiving phone calls from concerned citizens, no valid threats have been made to citizens, businesses, or the community as a whole.
Thompson said that as of Tuesday, June 2, no curfew is in place.
Thompson reiterated that the department remains prepared for any protest, and police expect all protests to remain peaceful.
Anyone planning a demonstration can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 for assistance.
Thompson asks that those who hear of anyone making threats to do harm to the community, call Blytheville Crimestoppers anonymously at 844-910-7867.
