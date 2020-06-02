Jonesboro city council rejects Greensboro Road rezoning request

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council rejected a request to rezone 8.84 acres of land at 1130 Greensboro Road in their meeting Tuesday.
The council rejected the request with a 7-2 vote.
The land was first brought before the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission in February to be rezoned from a single-family residential lot to a planned development lot.
Residents who live near the area voiced their concern over the rezoning request.
Residents said issues range from water drainage to traffic issues.
