A Few Storms on Wednesday

The heat is on the rise and so are rain chances. It’ll start to feel more humid this week as heat indices soar to around 100 degrees. A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday and another round Thursday morning. We’ll have to watch for a few strong to severe wind gusts with that line. We’re keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal, slated to push into the southern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Impacts to Region 8 and popular vacation spots will be possible early next week.