Gov. Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith addresses hazards of protesting during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith addressed the hazards of protesting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hutchinson presented a photo of protestors in Benton County, noting they were wearing masks, but there was no social distancing.
“The vast majority of them all have masks on," Hutchinson said. “This is an indication they are taking this seriously in Benton County and Northwest Arkansas.”
Dr. Nate Smith noted that there are concerns with social distancing and protesting.
“Whenever we have groups of people together, without social distancing, especially if they’re not wearing masks, then there is the risk of the spread of COVID-19, and contact tracing in that setting would be very challenging,” Smith said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.