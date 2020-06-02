Gov. Parson calls on 1,000 National Guard troops to help officers keep the peace

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a daily briefing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
Governor Parson promised to get tough on violent protesters in the state. He said peaceful demonstrators have the right to protest, but he said the people who loot, destroy and kill must be stopped.
He said more than 1,000 troops from the National Guard will help officers keep the peace.
His comments came the day after a violent night in the City of St. Louis, which saw incidents including one former police captain killed, four officers shot and businesses burned and damaged.
“I’ve called out the National Guard and we’re gonna strengthen up the National Guard,” Parson said. “And we’re not gonna have police officers, we’re not gonna have the citizens of Missouri being shot in the streets in this state. And we’re gonna put an end to it...I will call them all out to stop the violence in this state.”
The governor condemned the action of the officers in Minneapolis that resulted in the death of George Floyd. He also condemned the actions of the people he called “criminals” that opened fire on officers and civilians on Monday night in St. Louis.
St. Louis leaders issued a curfew in the city starting on Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The governor was joined by Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.
On Tuesday, June 2, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 13,575 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 783 deaths.
Currently, 205,161 Missourians have been tested for the virus and 24,724 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
