Jonesboro city council discusses Southwest Drive rezoning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, the Jonesboro City Council discussed a proposal to rezone 3412 Southwest Drive.
If passed, the measure would rezone the area from a commercial district to a mixed-use planned development district.
The Southern Hills planned development would consist of retail, condominiums, townhomes, office space, and green space.
The city council didn’t vote on the proposal Tuesday, but the proposal will be read at another meeting.
Back in May, Region 8 News reported the MAPC gave a favorable recommendation for the redevelopment.
