June 2: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
It’ll really start to feel like summer in the coming days even as an upper disturbance passes overhead.
Our heat index will climb to near 100° this week with a daily chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
We’re keeping an eye on soon-to-be Tropical Storm Crystobal, slated to push into the southern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.
News Headlines
COVID-19 has forced the cancellation and postponement of many events around Region 8. But, in one county, it could mean the death of an annual gathering.
While the mayor of Memphis declared a civil emergency and issued a citywide curfew following days of riots, one young woman who “could not sit and do nothing” led a peaceful demonstration through the streets of Jonesboro.
Meanwhile, the leader of the Craighead County Chapter of the NAACP is trying to bring clarity to the recent protests.
A driver accused of hitting and killing a road construction worker along Interstate 555 in Poinsett County now faces a homicide charge.
