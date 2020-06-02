Late Blytheville teacher leaves lasting legacy

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly four years after her death, a teacher who devoted nearly four decades of her life to the Blytheville School District is still having an impact on students’ lives.
The district announced Tuesday its Blytheville High School Scholarship Foundation had received $203,468.59 from the late Jan Rose Sinclair.
The money will be used to fund an endowed scholarship in her name for future BHS seniors.
Sinclair, who was a teacher and a counselor at the school for 38 years, retired in 2015. She died on Oct. 25, 2016, at the age of 67.
According to a news release from the district, it was Sinclair’s wish that other students could get the chance to further their studies long after she was gone.
Prior to her passing, Sinclair established a living trust for the district to fulfill her wishes.
“Although details of the scholarship have yet to be worked out, the contribution by Sinclair will have its own separate scholarship fund,” Tuesday’s news release stated.
“Our district was so very fortunate to have a teacher the caliber of Jan Sinclair,” Superintendent Bobby Ashley said. “The legacy she left us—physically, mentally, socially, and monetarily—will forever have our district in her debt.”
School board member Tobey Johnson presented the money to BHSSF chairman Dr. Michael Williams during a special meeting on April 27.
With Sinclair’s posthumous contribution, the scholarship foundation’s assets now exceed $1 million.
