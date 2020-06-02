Man arrested for possessing firearm, shooting man in leg

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say shot another man in the leg.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Sheriff’s Office received word of a man going to the emergency room at Baxter Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound around 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, told deputies he received a message from Christopher Alan Whitman, 30, of Mountain Home, saying he needed to speak to him.
Whitman went to the victim’s home, picked him up, and stopped in front of a home on 16th Street, where Whitman went inside and obtained a handgun driving to Old Arkana Road.
On Old Arkana Road, Whitman told the victim he had questions, and the victim’s life depended on his answers.
The victim was ordered to get out of the truck at a closed business on Old Arkana Road.
The victim said Whitman then pulled out a .22 caliber revolver and shot him in the right leg before driving away.
Later, sheriff's investigators located Whitman in the area of Nubbin Ridge Road, along with his vehicle, and a handgun.
Whitman was found to be a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Investigators arrested Whitman and took him to the sheriff's office.
A woman later saw Whitman on the sheriff’s office inmate roster. The woman looked for a handgun, discovering it missing.
The woman was able to describe the gun to authorities, and it matched the gun from Whitman’s vehicle.
Whitman was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on charges of Unauthorized Use of Another Person’s Property to Facilitate A Crime, 1st-degree terroristic threatening, 1st-degree battery, and probation violation.
Whitman received a $25,000 bond and will appear in court on June 18.
