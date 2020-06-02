Pool on A-State campus closes due to $3 Million in repairs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Health Physical Education and Sport Sciences pool on the Arkansas State University campus will not reopen.
The facility, used by many, recently closed its doors after discovering many issues.
According to the director of marketing and communications Bill Smith, repairs on the air system and others were deemed too expensive to fix.
A mold issue, waterproofing, window sealing and a new pool filtration system added up to cost $3 million to fix.
That’s when the Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, facilities managers, and others decided to close the facility.
“It’s an unfortunate outcome,” Smith says.
He says it will not be used as a pool in the future, and the facility may be demolished.
The pool facility’s future will be discussed and decided upon at a later date.
