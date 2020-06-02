Protestors take to the streets of Sarasota over the death of George Floyd

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protestors chanting for police officers to kneel with them as they marched to the police station. They are protesting the death of George Floyd and so many others at the hands of law enforcement.
“We have people that protect us that don’t even know who we are," said Jovian Battis, a protestor. "And if we just had more relationships with people and if we weren’t so disconnected from each other, maybe we can do some change, and today we connected with each other.”
Police officers and state troopers did end up kneeling with the group in unity. The protestors, made up of a lot of young adults, began their protest at Bayfront Park before taking to the streets of Sarasota.
“I think it demonstrates unification, and I think that it’s important that we unify to stop what’s wrong,” said one protestor.
“Our voices have a right to be heard, I don’t think all police are bad,” said Danielle DuPont, a Sarasota resident.
The protest did remain peaceful and a large law enforcement presence kept things in order. These protestors say they are going to continue pushing for change.
“What’s been going on in our country is unacceptable," said Jessica McKinney, a Bradenton resident. "We are sick and tired of police continuously killing my brothers and sisters and I cannot stand for it anymore.”
