St. Louis officers responding to looting involved in shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer involved shooting is under investigation in St. Louis after a looting suspect was shot.
According to St. Louis County Police, City officers were responding to looting around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 in the area of Natural Bridge.
When officers arrived, authorities said the suspects in a vehicle shot off several guns at officers in marked vehicles.
The suspects took off from the area.
Officers chased the suspects across the city to a dead end near the City of Jennings. .
That’s when three people got out of the vehicle and tried to run.
County Police said at least two of the suspects were armed when they got out of the vehicle and one officer shot a suspect in defense.
The injured suspect was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment.
Another suspect was taken into custody.
A third suspect is on the run.
No officers were injured.
County Police said the investigation is still very fluid and called Monday night’s violence in the city is very unsettling.
