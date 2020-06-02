4 St. Louis police officers shot during unrest near police headquarters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - At least four St. Louis Metro Police officers were injured by gunfire during unrest in the city on Monday night, June 1.
According to police, the four officers shot were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Two officers were shot in the leg, one was shot in the foot and the fourth was shot in the arm.
It’s not clear if there was more than one shooter.
Police Chief John Hayden stated “some coward randomly shot at police.”
Chief Hayden said about 200 people showed up downtown, after peaceful protests earlier in the day, and started acting violently.
“Obviously had no intention on protesting or doing anything constructive," said Chief Hayden. “All they came down to do was hype up, start jumping around like crazy people and started throwing things. they started looting all over downtown.”
When officers started to protect police headquarters, Chief Hayden said people started throwing fireworks at officers. Some poured gasoline on officers.
Rocks were also thrown.
Hayden complimented his officers for showing “great restraint” in difficult circumstances.
During an interview with reporters, Chief Hayden became emotional. He was extremely thankful that his officers were not hurt badly, but he said he could not understand why his officers were targeted.
“We had officers who had gas poured on them. And we’re trying to figure out what is going on. How could this be? Mr. Floyd was killed somewhere else, and they’re tearing up cities all across the country. Can we make sense out of all of this.” choked Chief Hayden.
Chief Hayden said gunfire could still be heard throughout the St. Louis Tuesday morning.
