2020 Arkansas PGA Jr. Tour teed off Wednesday in Paragould

Arkansas PGA Jr. Tour tees off Wednesday in Paragould
By Chris Hudgison | June 3, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 9:22 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A summertime tradition in Northeast Arkansas continues.

The Arkansas PGA Junior Tour teed off Wednesday morning at the Paragould Country Club. Some of the top boys & girls in the area will compete over the next 5 weeks.

2020 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour (Paragould CC) - Division Winners

Complete Leaderboard here (works best on mobile devices)

16-18 Boys: Jake Daughdrill (+3)

16-18 Girls: Emma Butler (+9)

14-15 Boys: Sawyor Hamilton (+16)

14-15 Girls: Caroline Hughes (+14)

12-13 Boys (9 holes): Rex Farmer (+9)

12-13 Girls (9 holes): Liza McIlvoy (+5)

11-Under Boys (9 holes): Jace Wills (+9)

11-Under Girls (9 holes): Kody Redman (+9)

2020 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour Schedule - Northeast Region

June 10th - Jonesboro Country Club

June 19th - RidgePointe

June 25th - Blytheville

July 1st - Sage Meadows

July 23rd - 14-18 Boys & Girls Overall Championship (Maumelle CC)

July 24th - 9-13 Boys & Girls Overall Championship (The Greens at North Hills)

- Top 3 points finishers in Northeast Region advance to Overall

