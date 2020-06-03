2020 Arkansas PGA Jr. Tour teed off Wednesday in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A summertime tradition in Northeast Arkansas continues.
The Arkansas PGA Junior Tour teed off Wednesday morning at the Paragould Country Club. Some of the top boys & girls in the area will compete over the next 5 weeks.
2020 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour (Paragould CC) - Division Winners
16-18 Boys: Jake Daughdrill (+3)
16-18 Girls: Emma Butler (+9)
14-15 Boys: Sawyor Hamilton (+16)
14-15 Girls: Caroline Hughes (+14)
12-13 Boys (9 holes): Rex Farmer (+9)
12-13 Girls (9 holes): Liza McIlvoy (+5)
11-Under Boys (9 holes): Jace Wills (+9)
11-Under Girls (9 holes): Kody Redman (+9)
2020 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour Schedule - Northeast Region
June 10th - Jonesboro Country Club
June 19th - RidgePointe
June 25th - Blytheville
July 1st - Sage Meadows
July 23rd - 14-18 Boys & Girls Overall Championship (Maumelle CC)
July 24th - 9-13 Boys & Girls Overall Championship (The Greens at North Hills)
- Top 3 points finishers in Northeast Region advance to Overall
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.