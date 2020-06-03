ASU trustees to consider budget, tuition

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees will consider several items when they meet Thursday by videoconference, including next year’s budget, expanding ASU-Newport’s reach, and the coming school year’s fees and tuition.
According to a news release from the ASU System Office, the board will consider “submitted proposed tuition and fee rates with no increases for fall 2020.”
The overall budget recommendation is $279.8 million. That’s a decrease of $13.1 million compared to last year’s budget. The figure, according to the release, is based on expected reduced state funding and enrollment.
The board will also consider a resolution which would allow ASU-Newport to add five new program locations.
The board will meet by videoconference at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4.
Region 8 News will update this story as details emerge.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.