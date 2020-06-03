Chief explains the officers in riot gear at city hall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro police chief addressed concerns over police officers in riot gear stationed in front of the city hall Tuesday evening.
Chief Rick Elliott told Region 8 News that his department is always developing contingency plans as any situation develops with these protests.
Just like other places in the state or country, some demonstrations have taken a violent turn.
Chief Elliott said while they don't anticipate that in Jonesboro, they do have to be prepared.
That's why the officers stationed near the protest, several blocks away, but out of the way to let them freely express without fear of repercussion.
He added it’s all about the safety of the community.
