Defense attorneys for O’Donnell request details from prosecutors in Collins murder case

“Needless to say, the investigation has produced an uncharacteristic amount of information in various forms that to digest every single piece of would take years. The State’s notice of ‘pecuniary gain’ fails to point the defense to the direction counsel will need to investigate and defend,” defense attorneys said in the motion. “It is unclear from the discovery, pleadings, statements in court, etc., what the State alleges that Defendant was seeking as pecuniary gain. There are almost endless possibilities that would all call for significant investigation and potential expert witnesses to be retained."