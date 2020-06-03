Johnny Majors, legendary Tennessee coach, dies at 85

(Gray News) - Johnny Majors, a legendary player and coach at the University of Tennessee, has died at the age of 85.
Majors compiled a 116-62-8 record while leading the Volunteers from 1977 to 1992. He also had coached at Pitt in two different stints totaling eight seasons, winning the 1976 national championship.
As a tailback for Tennessee in the ’50s, he was twice named SEC Player of the Year and an All-American in 1956.
He was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987.
