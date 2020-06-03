Jonesboro police respond to stabbing on Self Circle

Victim taken to hospital

Jonesboro police went to the 1800 block of Self Circle Wednesday evening after getting a call about a stabbing. One person was taken to the hospital, police said. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 3, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 11:01 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing Wednesday evening in the 1800 block of Self Circle.

Jonesboro police and paramedics went to the scene of a stabbing around 9:40 p.m., according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

The victim was stabbed in the leg, police at the scene told Region 8 News.

Anyone with information on the stabbing can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

