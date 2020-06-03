June 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 3. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The heat is on the rise and so are rain chances. It’ll start to feel more humid this week as heat indices soar to around 100 degrees.
A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday and another round Thursday morning.
We’ll have to watch for a few strong to severe wind gusts with that line.
We’re keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal, slated to push into the southern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.
News Headlines
After a third night of demonstrations through Jonesboro, protesters say they will continue to lift their voices and march for justice.
While he doesn’t expect protests here in Jonesboro to turn violent, the chief of police says he’s taking no chances and putting his officers in riot gear.
The city council rejected a rezoning request that would have resulted in a large development after residents spoke out.
