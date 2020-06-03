Little Rock Christian junior LB/WR Corey Platt commits to Arkansas State

LR Christian LB/WR Corey Platt committed to Arkansas State Wednesday. (Source: HUDL)
June 3, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 11:33 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State adds another in-state standout to their 2021 recruiting class.

Little Rock Christian junior linebacker & wise receiver Corey Platt committed to the Red Wolves Wednesday morning.

[ Corey Platt Jr. (Junior Season) - HUDL ]

Platt earned All-State honors in 2019 as the 13-1 Warriors reached the 5A State Championship Game. He helped LRCA win it all in 2018.

247 Sports rates him as a 3-star prospect, he had offers from Kansas, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, ULM, North Texas, & Toledo.

