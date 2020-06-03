Mayor Perrin discusses diversity in city leadership positions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said he is addressing issues brought to his attention about the lack of diversity within city departments.
Perrin considers the ratio of diversity, glaring, especially in director positions.
A total of 17 directors hold their positions in the city. Only 1 out of 17 directors is a minority. He says this director is only partly associated with the city.
This discovery was made after running the numbers and looking at employees in every department.
He says he’s taking action by creating a committee to recruit minorities.
“In this case, what they said is, ‘We would like to have and we don’t think you have enough minority leadership within the city government.’ The answer to that is, you’re absolutely right,” he says. “Now, it’s my job as the CEO of the city to get a correct plan in.”
He also plans to work closely with A-State to help form the committee and see what the city can do better.
The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
He says he plans to follow through on suggestions they come up with.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.