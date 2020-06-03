Paragould woman killed in rollover crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman died Wednesday morning when the pickup truck she was driving overturned multiple times.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 67 in White County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Whitney Donley, 32, was southbound near the 57-mile marker when her 1999 Ford Ranger ran off the left side of the road into the median.
After traveling a short distance in the median, the pickup truck re-entered the roadway, crossed both lanes of traffic, then left the right side of the highway.
The pickup truck, according to the preliminary crash report, then overturned multiple times, ejecting Donley.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her passenger, 44-year-old Jimmy Mitchell also of Paragould, was taken to Unity Health in Searcy with unspecified injuries.
