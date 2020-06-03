Taking of baby clothes, baby crib leads to woman’s arrest, police say

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County woman faces an aggravated robbery charge after Monette police say she and four other people kicked in a door, vandalized a house and took baby clothes, a baby crib and other clothing.
Emily Renee Clardy, 20, of Trumann was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and criminal mischief-1st degree in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Monette police went to a home in the 200 block of Braden Street around 11:40 p.m. March 30 about a residential burglary.
Officers said a door had been kicked in, with the living room and kitchen vandalized. Several pieces of furniture were also damaged, while an iPhone was smashed and a round from a .22 caliber was found in the floor between the living room and kitchen, police said.
The victim told police she heard a gunshot, followed by the five people running inside the house.
“(Suspect) was on top of (victim); the others ran through the house knocking over furniture to get to the back, southeast bedroom and grabbed several bags of baby clothes, a baby crib and clothes belonging to (victim),” the affidavit noted.
Police also said the victim told police she heard the suspects talk about her.
“(Victim) advised during the attack, she overheard both girls asking the three men ‘what were they going to do with (victim)’ and (victim) advised they replied ‘let’s just leave her, we broke her phone, she can’t call the police so let’s leave before they show up,” police said in the affidavit.
A $25,000 bond was set Wednesday for Clardy, who will be arraigned July 27 in circuit court.
