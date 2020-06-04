7 A-State athletes test positive for COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Seven Arkansas State University student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Chancellor Kelly Damphousse.
“This is a day that we knew would come, not just at A-State,” Damphousse said in a Thursday news release.
He said that he learned of the students’ diagnoses Wednesday night.
“All seven students continue to be asymptomatic as of this writing,” he said.
The students, who are athletes across three sports, will self-isolate for 14 days.
“We are conducting contact tracing, and anyone who has been exposed to these students will be required to quarantine for 14 days,” Damphousse added.
The university will remain open, the chancellor said.
“We have established face-covering protocols for anyone who is on our campus,” Damphousse said. “It is my expectation that all will do their best to keep each other safe by following our procedures.”
For more information on A-State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he directed them to the university’s website, and encouraged students and others to contact him via email or Pack Support.
