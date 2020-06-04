ASP to investigate shooting incident involving police officers, authorities say

ALEXANDER, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police investigators are looking into a shooting incident Wednesday that left a Central Arkansas police officer dead.
According to a media release from the Arkansas State Police, Saline County deputies went to a home in Alexander around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies found Alexander police officer Scott Hutton, 36, of Bryant outside the house wounded with a gunshot.
Hutton was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he later died.
The investigation by Arkansas State Police into the incident is ongoing.
“Two people who were at the residence at the time of the shooting have been questioned by state police special agents assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. One of the individuals is an Alexander police officer,” the media release noted. “Hutton’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.”
ASP said in the media release that once the investigation is done, the case file will be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office to decide if any charges are filed or if the shooting was accidental.
