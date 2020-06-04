College of the Canyons DT Aurion Peoples commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will have another JUCO standout in the fold for the 2020 season.
College of the Canyons sophomore DT Aurion Peoples verballed with the Red Wolves Wednesday afternoon. He will enroll later this summer and will be eligible to play this fall.
Peoples had offers from North Texas, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Troy, New Mexico State, Missouri State, & Northern Arizona. He recorded 18 tackles, 3 TFL, & 1 sack in 10 games this past season.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.