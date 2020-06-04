Demonstrators take to Memphis streets for 8th night of protesting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night marks one week since Memphians and others across the Mid-South took to the streets to protest police brutality.
Once again, the protest came to an end before Mayor Jim Strickland’s 10 p.m. curfew took effect.
Wednesday was an important day in this movement.
It’s the day when all of the officers involved in George Floyd’s death were charged -- but it’s also the day protest leaders met with the mayor and law enforcement.
Organizers and protesters want people at home to know this was never just about George Floyd and that one case in Minnesota.
The hundreds who gathered Wednesday night to march in Memphis say they're marching for the other black victims of police violence -- going back decades.
They include names you’ve heard of, but most that you haven’t, from big cities to small towns.
Imperfect human beings, like all of us, who they say deserved to feel safe - as all Americans should - when interacting with police.
Organizers say just because the mayor, police director and sheriff came out Wednesday night and met with them, doesn’t mean this is the end of the story.
“We look to hold the mayor accountable, we look to hold Police Director Rallings accountable. We’re gonna hold Sheriff Bonner, we’re gonna hold him accountable too. Just because they came out here and took a photo, took a picture, did a video doesn’t mean that all this well. It just means, ‘thank you for coming to the table,’" said Devante Hill, activist.
So the question now -- where does this movement go from here?
Organizers say it will continue.
Protesters will continue to march, to speak out.
They have demands, such as more training on conflict resolution for police -- all of the demands that they say are designed to end systemic racism in the justice system.
Memphis Police and Shelby County Sheriff's Office say they've been doing many of the things protesters have been asking, including cultural sensitivity training and de-escalation.
But protesters say there’s more work to do.
Organizers said there will not be a protest Thursday, but they will be back on Saturday
