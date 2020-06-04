June 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 4. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Isolated storms are drifting eastward across Region 8 this morning.
Some are expected to dump heavy amounts of rain.
Meanwhile, more storms are moving in from the north.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast, plus the latest on Cristobal, coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Region 8 police chief showed protesters Wednesday night he stands with them by taking a knee.
Firefighters responded early this morning to a working house fire in West Jonesboro. We will have a live report coming up during the 6 o’clock hour.
A move is on to make sure Arkansas’s Hispanic community has access to COVID-19 testing and education.
A Jonesboro woman was hospitalized Wednesday night after she was found stabbed.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.