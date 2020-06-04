More than 460 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Forrest City prison

More than 460 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Forrest City prison
Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) begins releasing new data about COVID-19. (Source: WVIR)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 3, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 6:24 AM

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - More inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at a prison in Forrest City, Arkansas.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 464 inmates and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus at the Forrest City low-security prison. Four staff members have tested positive at the medium-security prison.

On May 28, 441 staff members tested positive for the virus at the low-security prison. That total has increased by 23 cases.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.