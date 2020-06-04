More than 460 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Forrest City prison

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - More inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at a prison in Forrest City, Arkansas.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 464 inmates and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus at the Forrest City low-security prison. Four staff members have tested positive at the medium-security prison.
On May 28, 441 staff members tested positive for the virus at the low-security prison. That total has increased by 23 cases.
